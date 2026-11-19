The Federal Government of Somalia has ordered the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to leave the country within 72 hours and has recalled its own Ambassador from Abu Dhabi for consultations, in the strongest measures Mogadishu has taken against the UAE since it annulled every agreement with the Gulf state in January.

The decisions were taken on Thursday at the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, and were announced afterwards by the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Abdulfatah Kasim Mohamud, at a press conference in the capital.

The Minister said the Council had discussed what it described as a blatant attack by the UAE on Somalia, one that runs against all international laws.

After careful examination, he said, the Council issued five decisions. First, the Council instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to recall Somalia’s Ambassador to the UAE for consultations, and to instruct the UAE Ambassador in Mogadishu to return to his country.

He has been given 72 hours to leave. Second, the Minister said the Federal Government will take a series of steps to counter the attack on the unity, sovereignty, security and harmony of the country. Third, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to inform the international community of what the Council called the UAE’s aggression against the Somali people.

The Ministry is to take Somalia’s case to foreign governments and international organisations. Fourth, the Federal Government issued a strong warning to anyone who works with the UAE and takes part in aggression against the people and government of Somalia. Fifth, the government called on every Somali leader and every citizen to take part in the defence of their country and to stand against aggression in any form.

The Minister’s announcement did not state that diplomatic relations between the two countries have been cut. The measures announced are the departure of the UAE Ambassador and the recall of Somalia’s own.

The Council’s decisions come two days after President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud addressed the nation on Tuesday night and set out the Federal Government’s case against the UAE in detail.

The President said Abu Dhabi had signed agreements over the ports of Berbera, Bosaso and Kismayo with regional administrations and without the Federal Government, had helped to establish military bases and forces outside Somalia’s national command while the army is fighting Al-Shabaab, and had given political and financial support that fuelled disputes inside the country.

He said the UAE had played a role in Israel’s recognition of Somalia’s northern regions, and that Somali territory at Berbera was used in January 2026 to move a militia leader fleeing Yemen without Somalia’s consent.

On Wednesday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs followed the address with a statement expressing grave concern over the UAE’s continued interference in Somalia’s internal affairs.

The Ministry rejected any foreign engagement or parallel security arrangement that bypasses the Federal Government, and said Somalia would take all necessary lawful steps to protect its sovereignty.

It said Somalia’s concerns relate to the policy of the UAE government, and reaffirmed the friendship between the two peoples. Abu Dhabi has not addressed the matters the President raised. Its only public response came on Wednesday in a post on social media by Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, who described the address as an attack and said the UAE had stood by Somalia and its people. He did not refer to the ports, the forces or the use of Berbera.

The Ministers of Defence and Public Works and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs replied to him within hours. Thursday’s decisions carry a dispute that has been building for most of the year into the open.

On 12 January 2026 the Council of Ministers annulled all agreements with the UAE, covering security, defence and the economy, and closed Somali airspace to Emirati military and cargo aircraft.

The President has said that step followed years of patient diplomacy and was taken in defence of Somalia’s sovereignty. Somalia is the third African state in 18 months to take measures of this kind. Sudan cut diplomatic relations with the UAE in May 2025 and declared it an aggressor state, and Algeria severed ties on 10 September 2026, expelling the Emirati ambassador and closing its airspace to UAE registered aircraft.

The Federal Government has said throughout that its dispute is with the policy of the UAE government and not with the Emirati people, among whom many thousands of Somalis live and work.

In his address the President said Somalia remains ready for a relationship with the UAE based on equality, respect and full recognition of its territorial unity, and that it will defend its sovereignty by every means its laws and international law allow