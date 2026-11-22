Somalia will not allow its territory, ports or airspace to be used to fuel conflicts in Yemen, Sudan or any other country, National Security Adviser Aweis Hagi Yusuf Ahmed said Friday amid escalating diplomatic tensions with the United Arab Emirates, Anadolu reports.

In a statement on US social media platform X, Ahmed called for mutual respect, sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs, stressing that Mogadishu’s concerns center on its sovereignty, territorial unity, institutional integrity and national security.

“They should be addressed through substantive diplomatic, security and legal engagements, rather than characterised as internal political disagreements”, he said.

His remarks came in response to a UAE Foreign Ministry statement condemning Somalia’s decision to expel the Emirati ambassador.

“The United Arab Emirates strongly denounced the escalatory and hostile approach by the Somali government toward the UAE, which reflects irresponsible positions that undermine bilateral relations and weaken the foundations of cooperation between the two countries”, the UAE statement said.

Abu Dhabi also expressed “regret” over the Somali government’s “attempts” to bring domestic political disputes into bilateral relations in a “manner which could adversely affect the interests of the two brotherly peoples”.

Somalia on Thursday ordered the UAE ambassador to leave the country and recalled its own envoy from Abu Dhabi.

The diplomatic measures followed accusations by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday that the UAE had established military bases in parts of Somalia and deployed forces operating outside the country’s national security framework without federal government approval.Earlier this year, Mogadishu annulled all agreements with the UAE and closed its airspace to Emirati military and cargo aircraft.

Mohamud has reiterated his government’s willingness to maintain relations based on equality and mutual respect.

Relations between Somalia and the UAE have fluctuated between confrontation and reconciliation, with tensions intensifying since January amid allegations of Emirati interference in Somalia’s internal affairs.

In 2018, Abu Dhabi condemned Somalia’s seizure of $9.6 million from an Emirati aircraft at Mogadishu airport as illegal, saying the funds were intended to support the Somali military and trainees.

The UAE subsequently ended its military training mission in Somalia and rejected Mogadishu’s accusations of interference.

Source: Middle East Monitor